Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘One of my largest creations’: Chef’s viral video of huge chocolate shark wows people

‘One of my largest creations’: Chef’s viral video of huge chocolate shark wows people

trending
Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:50 AM IST

The viral video of the chef making a huge chocolate shark was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the chocolate shark created by the chef.(Instagram/@amauryguichon)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is someone whose creations never fail to amaze and amuse people. He creates various huge sculptures using nothing but chocolate. Be it a dragon with smoke coming out of its mouth or a tall giraffe, his creations leave netizens stunned. Case in point, his latest video of a huge chocolate shark.

“Chocolate Shark! This 7,5ft long and 150lbs. 100% chocolate is one of my largest creations!” the celebrated chef wrote. He also added a few hashtags to conclude his share. They’re #amauryguichon, #chocolate, and #shark.

Take a look at the video that shows him creating the shark sculpture from the scratch:

RELATED STORIES

The video has gone crazy viral since being posted a few days ago. Till now, the video has accumulated over 10.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many took to comments section to show their amazement at the creation. A few also tagged others for them to watch the clip.

“Daddy shark, doo, doo, doo. This really amazing my friend,” posted an Instagram user referencing a popular nursery rhyme Baby Shark. “Crazy!!” expressed another. “My kids are wondering - how many hours does this take you?” asked a third. “Wow, so cool,” wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions through fire emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP