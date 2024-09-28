Only a maths genius can decode the sum of shapes in this mind-bending brain teaser

Brain teasers have always held a special place in our hearts, captivating minds of all ages with their mix of fun and challenge. Whether you’re a casual solver or a dedicated enthusiast, the latest puzzle shared on Reddit by the account SaveMyBags promises to intrigue and test your reasoning skills. This engaging brain teaser comprises a series of equations where various shapes represent unknown values, and the goal is to decode the numerical value of each shape. A challenging brain teaser shared on Reddit engaged users, who decoded shapes’ values in equations.(Reddit/SaveMyBags)

Deciphering the equations

The first equation features two squares added together, equalling a total of 10. This indicates that each square holds a specific value that, when combined, results in this sum. Hence, one can deduce that each square is worth 5.

Moving to the second equation, it presents two stars and one square, which together amount to 9. Given that the square is valued at 5, it follows that the two stars must total 4, leading to each star being worth 2.

In the third equation, the puzzle introduces a circle alongside a square and a star, with their combined total yielding 15. Substituting the known values reveals that the circle is worth 8, as 5 (the square) plus 2 (the star) totals 7, and the remaining value must be added to reach 15.

The final equation challenges solvers to calculate the total value of a combination involving a triangle, star, square, and circle. This requires the values derived from previous equations to substitute and find the ultimate answer.

