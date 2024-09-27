You are a puzzle master if you can find the birth year of the kid in this mind-bending brain teaser

Who doesn't love a good brain teaser? These little mental challenges push us to think creatively and can keep us occupied for hours, sometimes even days. If you're someone who enjoys solving puzzles, we have the perfect one for you. This mind-bender was shared on the social media platform Threads by a user named Chris Foster, and it's already causing quite the stir. A brain teaser on Threads puzzled users.(Threads/chrisandjasmin)

(Also read: This mind-boggling glasses brain teaser will leave you puzzled. Can you crack it?)

The puzzle that has everyone talking

This brain teaser is designed to test your logical thinking and pattern-spotting abilities. The puzzle states that James had his children in 2012, 2014, and 2018. Based on this information, it challenges you to figure out the year when James’s fourth child was born.

At first glance, it seems like there should be an easy mathematical pattern to follow. However, that’s where the teaser plays its trick—it encourages you to dig deeper, analyse the gaps between the birth years, and predict the year of the next child's birth using the logic hidden in the sequence.

The key to cracking this brain teaser lies in recognising whether there’s a consistent pattern between the years provided (2012, 2014, and 2018). Once you’ve identified the logic behind the sequence, you can apply it to predict the year of James’s fourth child.

Take a look at the post here:

Internet reactions pour in

Since its posting, the brain teaser has garnered over a thousand likes and nearly 1.7k comments, with people flocking to the comments section to take a stab at solving the puzzle.

(Also read: Only the sharpest minds will crack this mind-boggling maths brain teaser. Are you up for challenge?)

One user replied, "The pattern is every two years, so 2020 is the answer." Another user disagreed, adding, "No, it's 2022, because the gap after 2014 is four years."

Others chimed in with different perspectives. One wrote, "I think there's no fourth child at all—this puzzle is a trick!" Another commented, "This has kept me up all night trying to figure it out!" Meanwhile, some took a light-hearted approach, with one user joking, “Maybe James should stop having kids and give us a break!”