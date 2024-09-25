Only the sharpest minds will crack this mind-boggling maths brain teaser. Are you up for challenge?

A fascinating brain teaser has captured the attention of social media users, leaving puzzle enthusiasts scratching their heads. If you’re a fan of challenging puzzles that make you think outside the box, this one is sure to keep you entertained for hours. Not only can you test your own skills, but you can also share the challenge with friends and family to see if they can crack the code. A brain teaser shared on Instagram challenged users to solve for 'math,' sparking numerous guesses.(Instagram/br4inteaserhub )

(Also read: Only sharp-eyed geniuses can spot the missing number in this tricky brain teaser)

The puzzle that’s got everyone hooked

This particular brain teaser was shared by the Instagram account @br4inteaserhub, which regularly posts mind-boggling puzzles. The latest post features a tricky series of equations where each letter – M, A, T, and H – corresponds to a numeric value. The goal is to solve for the final value of the word "MATH."

The puzzle kicks off by providing a set value for the letter M. From there, A is determined based on M, while T is given a fixed value. Finally, the value of H is calculated using both T and A. Once all the individual values are in place, the real challenge begins – finding the total value represented by "MATH."

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

While it might sound straightforward, many have found this puzzle to be more complicated than they initially thought, with the solution eluding several users.

Since being posted two days ago, the brain teaser has garnered significant attention, amassing over 121 likes. Instagram users flocked to the comments section, eager to try their hand at solving it. Some offered their guesses, while others admitted defeat.

(Also read: Only true puzzle masters can crack this seemingly simple brain teaser – are you up for the challenge?)

Comments from puzzle lovers

Users wasted no time jumping into the conversation. One user said, "This one’s trickier than I thought! Still scratching my head." Another wrote, "Took me an hour, but I finally cracked it. So satisfying!" Others were more puzzled, with someone commenting, "I’m completely stumped. Is there a hint I’m missing?"

Even those who didn’t get it right shared their enthusiasm. One person wrote, "Loved the challenge, though my answer was way off!" Another added, “I keep coming back to this puzzle – it’s driving me mad.”