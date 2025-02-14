Only a true maths wizard can crack this tricky brain teaser that has baffled the internet

Brain teasers have long been a favourite among netizens, offering a fun yet challenging way to test one's logical and mathematical skills. These puzzles not only stimulate the brain but also encourage people to think outside the box. There are various types of brain teasers—some rely on wordplay, some on logical reasoning, while others challenge mathematical prowess. A brain teaser on X puzzled users with a tricky equation.(X/@brainyquiz_)

If you enjoy solving these tricky puzzles, here’s one that might just leave you scratching your head. A new brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @brainyquiz_, has grabbed the attention of the internet.

The puzzle that’s stumping everyone

The puzzle reads:

"Teamwork, A + A = 2, A + B = 3, A + B + C = 6, A + B + C × 4 = ?"

At first glance, it may seem like a simple mathematical equation, but as users quickly realised, it’s not as straightforward as it appears. The teaser has already amassed over 13,000 views and has sparked a wave of debate among users trying to crack the correct answer.

Check out the puzzle here:

Internet reacts with mixed answers

As expected, the puzzle has ignited a flurry of discussions, with users offering different answers and explanations.

One user confidently wrote, "The answer has to be 24, because you follow the given values step by step."

Another countered, "No, it’s actually 12. If you followBODMAS, the multiplication happens first."

A confused user admitted, "I swear I was good at maths in school, but this one is making my head spin!"

Meanwhile, someone joked, "This is why I chose arts over maths. Too much brain work!"

A more analytical response read, "If A = 1, B = 2, and C = 3, then A + B + C = 6. Now multiply by 4, so the answer is 24."

Another user questioned, "But what if there’s a hidden trick we’re missing? These puzzles always have something sneaky!"