Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky puzzle, you'll prove your IQ is exceptional

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 14, 2025 03:01 PM IST

A brain teaser on X went viral, leaving users puzzled over a tricky equation.

Brain teasers come in many forms—some leave us scratching our heads in confusion, while others make us marvel at their cleverness. If you enjoy putting your mind to the test, there's a new puzzle making the rounds that might just be your next challenge.

A brain teaser on X puzzled users with a tricky equation.(X/@brainyquiz_)
A brain teaser on X puzzled users with a tricky equation.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: You're a master of logic if you can figure out how many men entered the cafe in this tricky riddle)

The IQ test question

A tricky brain teaser was recently shared on X by the account Brainy Quiz, sparking curiosity among puzzle enthusiasts. The post features a simple yet perplexing equation:

"IQ Test: B + C = 60, B - C = 40, B/C = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

Despite its seemingly straightforward nature, the teaser has left many users debating over the correct approach. The post has already garnered over 2,000 views and more than 100 comments, with netizens eager to crack the code.

Social media reactions

As expected, the brain teaser ignited a wave of responses, with users attempting to solve it while sharing their thought processes.

One user confidently wrote, “This is simple! B = 50, C = 10, so B/C = 5. The answer is 5!” Another, however, expressed doubt, commenting, “Wait, I feel like there’s a trick hidden in the question. Could it be something else?”

Some users were amused by how the teaser played with their minds. “I read it five times and still got it wrong. These things always get me!” one person admitted. Meanwhile, another user joked, “I need a maths refresher. Why is this making my brain hurt?”

(Also read: This mind-boggling riddle has confused even the smartest minds. Can you crack it?)

Others chimed in with their solutions, with one saying, “I checked it twice. The answer has to be 5, no doubts.” Another remarked, “Who knew simple equations could be so deceptive?”

The internet’s love for brain teasers

Brain teasers like this one continue to fascinate people, offering a fun yet challenging way to test problem-solving skills. Whether it's a mathematical puzzle, a visual illusion, or a tricky riddle, social media users love to engage in these mental exercises and share their solutions.

So, if you enjoy a good puzzle, why not give this one a try?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On