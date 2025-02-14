Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky puzzle, you'll prove your IQ is exceptional

Brain teasers come in many forms—some leave us scratching our heads in confusion, while others make us marvel at their cleverness. If you enjoy putting your mind to the test, there's a new puzzle making the rounds that might just be your next challenge. A brain teaser on X puzzled users with a tricky equation.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: You're a master of logic if you can figure out how many men entered the cafe in this tricky riddle)

The IQ test question

A tricky brain teaser was recently shared on X by the account Brainy Quiz, sparking curiosity among puzzle enthusiasts. The post features a simple yet perplexing equation:

"IQ Test: B + C = 60, B - C = 40, B/C = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

Despite its seemingly straightforward nature, the teaser has left many users debating over the correct approach. The post has already garnered over 2,000 views and more than 100 comments, with netizens eager to crack the code.

Social media reactions

As expected, the brain teaser ignited a wave of responses, with users attempting to solve it while sharing their thought processes.

One user confidently wrote, “This is simple! B = 50, C = 10, so B/C = 5. The answer is 5!” Another, however, expressed doubt, commenting, “Wait, I feel like there’s a trick hidden in the question. Could it be something else?”

Some users were amused by how the teaser played with their minds. “I read it five times and still got it wrong. These things always get me!” one person admitted. Meanwhile, another user joked, “I need a maths refresher. Why is this making my brain hurt?”

(Also read: This mind-boggling riddle has confused even the smartest minds. Can you crack it?)

Others chimed in with their solutions, with one saying, “I checked it twice. The answer has to be 5, no doubts.” Another remarked, “Who knew simple equations could be so deceptive?”

The internet’s love for brain teasers

Brain teasers like this one continue to fascinate people, offering a fun yet challenging way to test problem-solving skills. Whether it's a mathematical puzzle, a visual illusion, or a tricky riddle, social media users love to engage in these mental exercises and share their solutions.

So, if you enjoy a good puzzle, why not give this one a try?