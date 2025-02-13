You're a master of logic if you can figure out how many men entered the cafe in this tricky riddle

Brain teasers have always captured our attention, no matter the form. Some are age-based, some focus on optical illusions, while others involve maths or lateral thinking. But every now and then, a puzzle emerges that gets everyone talking, scratching their heads, and sharing their guesses. If you’re a fan of these mind-bending challenges, we’ve got a treat for you! A challenging brain teaser posted on Instagram has left social media users scratching their heads.(Instagram/br4inteaserhub)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths puzzle, you'll earn true genius status)

One such brain teaser shared on Instagram by the account @br4inteaserhub has left the internet puzzled. It reads: "2 dads, 2 sons, 1 grandpa, & 1 grandson entered a cafe. How many men entered the cafe in total?" At first glance, it might seem like a simple question, but as you start to think it through, it becomes a tricky puzzle that has people questioning their assumptions.

Check out the puzzle here:

Internet users get involved

As expected, the brain teaser quickly gained traction on social media, with many users rushing to share their guesses and theories in the comment section. The confusion is evident, as many couldn't get their heads around the seemingly contradictory statement.

One user suggested, “It’s a tricky one! I’m going with five men. There’s the grandpa, his son, and his grandson, but then there are two dads, and one of them must be both a dad and a son.”

Another commented, “I thought it was just four men at first, but now I’m wondering if there’s more to the puzzle. Is there a double counting of roles happening here?”

(Also read: Only those with razor-sharp vision can spot the hidden text in this mind-bending illusion)

Meanwhile, a third user added, “This is one of those teasers where you think you have it figured out, but then you start second-guessing yourself. The answer must be somewhere in the middle.”

A fourth user joked, “I’m pretty sure my brain is in the café trying to work this out!”

Another user shared, “I feel like I’m missing something. How can there be both two dads and two sons if there's only a limited number of people?”

Finally, one comment read, “It’s a simple trick, right? I’ll go with five men, but I have a feeling I’m wrong!”