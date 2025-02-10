Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths puzzle, you'll earn true genius status

Brain teasers are a fascinating form of mental exercise that keep our minds sharp and engaged. They come in various types, including age-based puzzles, optical illusions, and maths-based challenges. Among these, maths puzzles have a dedicated fanbase due to their intriguing logic and problem-solving appeal. A maths puzzle on X puzzled users, with many debating the answer.(X/@brainyquiz_)

If you are someone who enjoys solving brain teasers, we have an exciting new challenge for you!

A new maths puzzle goes viral

A new maths puzzle has been making waves on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). The puzzle was shared by the account Brainy Quiz and has left users scratching their heads.

The challenge reads:

"Maths test: 6 - 5 × 2 + 10 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

As expected, the puzzle has sparked a debate online, with users posting different answers and questioning their own maths skills. Some confidently wrote "6" while others mistakenly answered "0" or "12," forgetting the proper order of operations. A user commented, "I thought it was 2 at first! These puzzles really make you think!" Another joked, "I need to go back to school, clearly!"

Many users admitted that they had initially miscalculated, proving just how tricky these simple-looking puzzles can be.

Why people love maths puzzles

Mathematical brain teasers are more than just a fun challenge—they help improve cognitive skills, enhance concentration, and boost problem-solving abilities. Engaging in such puzzles regularly can keep the brain sharp and even delay cognitive decline with age.

So, if you enjoy testing your mental agility, keep an eye out for more of these tricky puzzles. Who knows? The viral maths challenge might just be waiting for you!

Would you have got the correct answer?