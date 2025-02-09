This maths puzzle looks simple but has left many scratching their heads. Can you solve it?

Maths was a subject many of us dreaded during our school days. The equations, the formulas, the endless sums – they all seemed like a mountain too steep to climb. But there was always something intriguing about maths puzzles and riddles that could trick the mind. These brain teasers, however, are a different ball game. They mix logic and mathematics in a way that makes you pause and think, often leaving you surprised by the answer. A brain teaser shared on X left many puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The brain teaser

A new brain teaser, shared by the social media account Brainy Quiz on X, has left many scratching their heads. The teaser, which reads: "6+6+6+6 x 0 = ?", has garnered over 3.7k views and more than 300 comments in just a short time.

Check out the puzzle here:

The teaser is a perfect example of how simple numbers can lead to an unexpected twist. While the answer might seem straightforward to some, it has created an uproar among puzzle lovers.

What the public thinks

The problem has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users offering a range of answers, some confident and others more hesitant. One user quipped, “This is tricky! I think the answer is 24, but I’m not entirely sure!” Another follower disagreed, stating, “I believe the order of operations changes everything – it should be 12.”

Others were quick to offer alternative methods of solving the puzzle, with one commenter suggesting, “The key here is to remember multiplication comes before addition. So it’s 6 + 6 + 6 + (6 x 0), and the answer is 18.” Meanwhile, some expressed confusion, stating, “I don’t understand why it isn’t zero, considering the multiplication by zero.”

Not everyone could agree on the solution, with one commenter admitting, “This one’s a head-scratcher. Anyone got a clearer explanation?” Another simply wrote, “Mathematics, you can never escape its mystery!”