Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This baffling maths puzzle has stumped even the smartest minds. Can you crack it?

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 08, 2025 09:31 PM IST

A brain teaser on X puzzled users with a tricky number pattern.

Mathematics has been a subject that has puzzled and fascinated us since childhood. While complex equations and tricky formulas may leave many perplexed, brain teasers infused with maths often prove to be an exciting challenge. Many enjoy testing their wits with these clever puzzles, and if you’re one of them, here’s a new brain teaser that has grabbed the attention of social media.

A maths brain teaser on X left users puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)
A maths brain teaser on X left users puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: This simple yet brain-twisting maths teaser has confused the internet. Can you solve it?)

The puzzle that’s baffling everyone

A brain teaser recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account ‘Brainy Quiz’ has left users scrambling for answers. The puzzle presents a simple-looking pattern:

"Brain Test, 6 = 42, 5 = 30, 4 = 20, 2 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it appears to be a straightforward mathematical sequence, but many are struggling to crack the logic behind it. The post has garnered nearly 4,000 views and over 300 comments, with users debating possible answers.

Social media reacts with confusion and amusement

The puzzle quickly became a hot topic in the comments section. Some users confidently shared their solutions, while others admitted defeat.

One user wrote, “This is driving me crazy! I’ve tried every possible pattern but can’t seem to figure it out.” Another chimed in, “Looks like some kind of multiplication trick, but I still can’t get the right answer!”

(Also read: Brain teaser: You have genius-level vision if you can find the second person hidden in this illusion)

A few users believed they had cracked the code. “It’s simple if you notice the pattern—multiply the number by itself, then subtract it,” one user explained. Meanwhile, another joked, “I was good at maths in school, but this puzzle is making me question everything I learned.”

Some took a humorous approach, with one user saying, “I’ll just wait for someone smart to solve it and pretend I knew it all along.” Another quipped, “I asked my calculator, and even it gave up!”

With the debate still ongoing, many users are eager to see if they got the answer right. Have you figured it out?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On