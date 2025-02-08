This baffling maths puzzle has stumped even the smartest minds. Can you crack it?

Mathematics has been a subject that has puzzled and fascinated us since childhood. While complex equations and tricky formulas may leave many perplexed, brain teasers infused with maths often prove to be an exciting challenge. Many enjoy testing their wits with these clever puzzles, and if you’re one of them, here’s a new brain teaser that has grabbed the attention of social media. A maths brain teaser on X left users puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: This simple yet brain-twisting maths teaser has confused the internet. Can you solve it?)

The puzzle that’s baffling everyone

A brain teaser recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account ‘Brainy Quiz’ has left users scrambling for answers. The puzzle presents a simple-looking pattern:

"Brain Test, 6 = 42, 5 = 30, 4 = 20, 2 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it appears to be a straightforward mathematical sequence, but many are struggling to crack the logic behind it. The post has garnered nearly 4,000 views and over 300 comments, with users debating possible answers.

Social media reacts with confusion and amusement

The puzzle quickly became a hot topic in the comments section. Some users confidently shared their solutions, while others admitted defeat.

One user wrote, “This is driving me crazy! I’ve tried every possible pattern but can’t seem to figure it out.” Another chimed in, “Looks like some kind of multiplication trick, but I still can’t get the right answer!”

(Also read: Brain teaser: You have genius-level vision if you can find the second person hidden in this illusion)

A few users believed they had cracked the code. “It’s simple if you notice the pattern—multiply the number by itself, then subtract it,” one user explained. Meanwhile, another joked, “I was good at maths in school, but this puzzle is making me question everything I learned.”

Some took a humorous approach, with one user saying, “I’ll just wait for someone smart to solve it and pretend I knew it all along.” Another quipped, “I asked my calculator, and even it gave up!”

With the debate still ongoing, many users are eager to see if they got the answer right. Have you figured it out?