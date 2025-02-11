Menu Explore
This mind-boggling riddle has confused even the smartest minds. Can you crack it?

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 11, 2025 09:30 PM IST

A tricky maths puzzle shared on X puzzled users.

Brain teasers have a unique ability to captivate internet users with their puzzling qualities. When shared on social media, they quickly grab attention, challenging people to put their logical and mathematical skills to the test. Many of us enjoy spending time solving these intriguing problems, not just for fun but also to sharpen our thinking abilities.

A maths puzzle on X left users scratching their heads.(X/@brainyquiz_)
Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths puzzle, you'll earn true genius status

If you are a fan of such mind-bending challenges, then we have a new treat for you! A fresh brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, has sparked curiosity among netizens.

The maths puzzle

The puzzle in question reads:

"S + S + S = 30, J + J + J = 33, S × J + J = ?"

Check out the brain teaser here:

This mathematical teaser has left social media users scratching their heads as they try to decode the hidden logic behind it. The simplicity of the equation combined with the challenge of figuring out the values of ‘S’ and ‘J’ has made it a topic of discussion.

Not the first time!

This isn’t the first brain teaser shared by Brainy Quiz that has grabbed the attention of the internet. Previously, another tricky maths puzzle went viral on X, leaving many users debating over the correct answer. The equation was:

"Maths test: 6 - 5 × 2 + 10 = ?"

While at first glance it seems like a straightforward calculation, the trick lies in following the correct order of operations (BODMAS/BIDMAS rule). Many users miscalculated, proving just how deceptive such puzzles can be!

This maths puzzle looks simple but has left many scratching their heads. Can you solve it?

Why brain teasers are so popular?

Brain teasers are not just fun—they also help improve problem-solving skills and logical thinking. They challenge conventional ways of looking at numbers and words, making them an excellent mental exercise.

