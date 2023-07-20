Optical Illusion: Can you determine which circle stands out - red or blue?

Optical illusions play with our minds in countless ways and prompt us to question our senses and, sometimes, even reality. And this specific optical illusion with different coloured circles is a case in point. When illusion enthusiasts were presented with this particular one, they perceived it differently. For instance, some perceived a prominent red circle in the foreground, while others saw a dominant blue circle. Interestingly, some individuals perceived both circles on the same plane. Fascinating, isn’t it?

Optical Illusion: Which circle appears in front - blue or red?(Twitter/@AkiyoshiKitaoka)

“For some people, red appears in front of blue. On the other hand, for other people, blue appears in front of red,” wrote Akiyoshi Kitaoka while sharing an optical illusion on Twitter. In this intriguing optical illusion, a red circle is positioned amidst two other circles that are coloured blue and red.

Take a look at the optical illusion shared by Kitaoka below:

When you look at the optical illusion, which circle appears to be positioned in front? Is it the red circle or the blue circle, or do they both seem to be in the same plane? The optical illusion was shared on July 18 on Twitter. It has since been viewed over 1.1 lakh times, and the numbers continue to rise. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Unclear what you mean. Are the rings supposed to appear to have depth or something? Like a 3D-ish effect? It looks completely flat,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Can someone explain why?” To this, an individual replied and wrote, “Random theories: Reversible (like ballerina effect/blue gold dress) HDR / non HDR screens Left handed / Right handed.”

A third shared, “Red tends to stick to the front, blue behind in back.” “For me the blue gets a bit blurry and I think my brain thinks of it like a depth of field effect and interprets that as being further back,” expressed a fourth. A fifth added, “For me, staring at it for a few seconds did have the blue recede from the red. But my initial impression had them on the same plane.”

But why do red and blue circles appear in different depth planes?

Akiyoshi Kitaoka has explained that a phenomenon known as chromostereopsis causes both colours on the same surface to appear as they are in different depth planes. This visual illusion is dependent on binocular disparity caused by the colour difference.

