Optical Illusion: Can you tell whether this man is sitting inside the house or outside?

Most of us love solving optical illusions in our leisure time. This is one of the reasons why social media posts featuring optical illusions catch our fancy and often go viral. Whether it’s swiftly locating a hidden kitty or unravelling hidden messages within an image, optical illusions are plenty out there. Case in point, this optical illusion that has boggled people left and right. The picture shows a man seated on a table and chair, accompanied by a dog. The picture also features a house. The task at hand is to determine whether he is sitting outside the house or inside. Sounds so simple, isn’t it? But we bet that the optical illusion will give you a hard time once you look at it.

Optical Illusion: Is this man is sitting inside the house or outside?(Reddit/@volossaveroniki)

The picture was posted on the Reddit community Optical Illusions by a user who goes by volossaveroniki on the platform. The caption, along with the optical illusion, reads, “Is the man in the house or not?”

Take a look at the optical illusion picture right here:

What do you think about this optical illusion? Is the man sitting inside the house or outside? The optical illusion, since being shared three days ago on Reddit, has received more than 260 upvotes and still counting. Many even dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the optical illusion:

A Redditor posted, “People seriously answering the question? Bruh, there is no answer. This is an optical illusion, impossible to make in real life. Roof makes it obvious that it’s exterior of the house, but the floor makes it obvious that it’s interior. Therefore, a logical paradox.”

“I agree with no. Either the house is missing 2 walls, and the space he occupies isn’t inside an enclosed room and would not be considered “in a house,” but rather near a weird 2-walled structure; or the house has all 4 walls and he is standing on a wood floor outside the house. Either way, he is outside the house,” added another.

A third expressed, “I like this one.” “He is the house,” joked a fourth. A fifth shared, “How could he be in the house if we can see everything?” “He’s outside on the patio,” remarked a sixth. A seventh joined, “Well the man is on the floorboards that are attached to the walls. The home doesn’t have a ceiling. Technically, he is still outside.”

