Optical illusion: Is this a dark tunnel or a forest?

Optical illusion can really leave you baffled at times. And if you are someone who is interested in watching such an illusion, here we have something that will make your jaw drop. The video begins to show a dark tunnel, however, as the clip progresses it might turn out to be something else.

Snapshot of the optical illusion that looks like a tunnel.(Twitter)

The video was shared on Twitter by the handle @Rainmaker1973. The clip seems to have been recorded from inside a car. It shows the car approaching a dark tunnel. But, soon, as the vehicle reaches the tunnel, it turns out to be a line of trees creating a shadow-like effect. (Also Read: Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden animal in this picture?)

In the caption of the post, @Rainmaker1973 wrote, "This tree tunnel in Pahili, Thailand, has a peculiar optical illusion. It appears extremely dark from a distance, but once you're at the lightning level means?, it is naturally adjusted."

Watch the video of this optical illusion here:

This post was shared on August 10. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than one million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this optical illusion here:

An individual wrote, "Nature can be quite interesting at times." A second commented, "It's beautiful. It feels like a movie!" A third commented, "." A fourth shared, "Imagine going through this at night."

