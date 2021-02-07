Home / Cities / Delhi News / Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi
delhi news

Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi

The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Around 1,000 shanties burnt down in Tughlaqabad.(Burhaan Kinu/HT)

More than 20 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out near Harikesh Nagar Metro Station in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase II in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

No injuries were reported, they said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted. A truck present at the spot also caught fire, a senior police officer said.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a call about the fire was received at 2.23 am following which seven fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot. 

In total, 26 fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi fire service
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP