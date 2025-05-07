Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi’s wife’s message for PM Modi after Operation Sindoor

The wife of 30-year-old Shubham Dwivedi, killed in the April 22 attack on civilians in Pahalgam, has spoken out after the Indian army carried out Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. During an interview, she thanked PM Modi and called it a “real tribute” to her husband. Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of the April 22 Pahalgam attack victim Shubham Dwivedi. (X/@ANI)

“I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today,” Ashanya Dwivedi told ANI.

On May 3, Ashanya Dwivedi immersed her husband's ashes at Sangam in Prayagraj amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Shubham Dwivedi visited Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley with his wife and sister-in-law. He lost his life after terrorists opened fire on tourists. Dwivedi was from Kanpur and had gotten married on February 12 this year. He was shot in the head during the terrorist attack.

About Operation Sindoor:

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted,” PIB said in a statement issued at 1:44 am on May 7.

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement further added.