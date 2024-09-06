 ‘Mysteriously ended up in attic’: Rembrandt worth $1.4 million discovered | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Painting that ‘mysteriously’ ended up in dusty attic turns out to be a $1.4 million Rembrandt

AP |
Sep 06, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Rembrandt's oak panel painting "Portrait of a Girl" is mounted in a hand-carved gold Dutch frame. An art appraiser found it in a house's attic.

A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for $1.4 million. The 17th century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by Dutch artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn was discovered by art appraiser and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux in an attic in an estate in Camden, Maine. A label on the back of the frame noted that it was loaned to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an exhibition in 1970.

This photo shows a 17th-century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by the Dutch artist Rembrandt. (AP)
This photo shows a 17th-century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by the Dutch artist Rembrandt. (AP)

“On house calls, we often go in blind, not knowing what we’ll find,” said Veilleux, from Thomaston Place Auction Galleries. “The home was filled with wonderful pieces but it was in the attic, among stacks of art, that we found this remarkable portrait.”

Also Read: Elderly woman’s doorstop turns out to be amber nugget worth over $1 million

The painting had been in private family ownership since the 1920s, and the painting stayed with the family after being displayed in Philadelphia, the business said. The owner was not identified.

As to how it ended up in the attic, that, too, was a mystery.

Rembrandt, born in 1606, was a prolific artist who focused on a variety of subjects, from portraits to landscapes to historical and biblical scenes.

Also Read: Rare ceramic goat made by King Charles 55 years ago fetches 9 lakh at auction

“Portrait of a Girl” was painted on an oak panel and mounted in a hand-carved gold Dutch frame, said Veilleux.

An auction by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries yielded a fierce competition on August 24, he said. In the end, a European collector paid $1.41 million for the painting.

Last year, a seemingly unassuming painting, which a woman bought for $4 after finding it amid a stack of frames, turned out to be a painting by Needham-born artist N.C. Wyeth. It was later auctioned off for $1,91,000.

Titled Ramona, the painting was one of four commissioned from Little, Brown, and Co. for the 1939 edition of Helen Hunt Jackson's novel of the same name.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On