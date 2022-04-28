Pak suicide attacker was a grad student, teacher, mother of 2

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shari had two kids aged eight and five; her husband Habitan Bashir Baloch is a dentist and her father was a lecturer.
Police inspect a site around damaged vehicles following a suicide bombing near the Confucious Institute affiliated with the Karachi University, in Karachi on April 26, 2022. (AFP)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 04:20 AM IST
Agencies | , Karachi

Shari Baloch alias Baramsh, the woman suicide bomber who killed three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani man in Karachi on Tuesday, was a teacher and a mother of two from Balochistan, and had enrolled for a master’s degree a few months back, a Pakistani official said.

Shari had two kids aged eight and five; her husband Habitan Bashir Baloch is a dentist and her father was a lecturer. The woman’s husband has said that the “selfless” act left him speechless but proud, according to a tweet shared by Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh. “Shari Jan, your selfless act has left me speechless but I am also beaming with pride today. Mahroch and Meer Hassan will grow into very proud humans thinking what a great woman there was,” read a tweet posted by Habitan, the snapshot of which was shared by Gwakh.

The BLA said Shari joined the group two years ago and volunteered herself for a “self-sacrificing mission”.

Shari had a Master’s degree in Zoology and MPhil in education.

Tuesday’s blast blew up a minivan outside Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, drawing strong condemnation from Pakistan’s ally China. It was a part of BLA’s attempt to target China’s investment projects in Balochistan. The BLA on Wednesday warned of more such attacks. “Baloch Liberation Army once again warns China to immediately halt its exploitation projects...Otherwise our future attacks will be even harsher,” the BLA said in an email.

A probe has been launched into the attack, a Pakistani official said Wednesday. PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said he will hold a meeting to devise a plan for the security of foreigners working in Pakistan.

