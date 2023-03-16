Pakistani actor dances to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, netizens call him Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike

Dance videos are popular on social media. Since they are entertaining to watch, many people love viewing such clips. And because of this, they often go viral. Now, another dance video has grabbed the attention of many. It shows Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib dancing to the song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The song was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and and was sung by Arijit Singh and Charan.

In the clip, you can see Hammad Shoaib dancing to the song. He is wearing an all-black kurta and is performing at a wedding. As he gives an energetic performance, people around him clap and cheer for him.

Take a look at his video here:

This video was shared on February 24. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.2 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few comments below:

Many people couldn't help but think Hammad Shoaib looks like Ranbir Kapoor. An individual wrote, "He is looking like Ranbir Kapoor." Another person added, "He looks like Ranbir, but damn, the dance is fire." "I love him. What a performance," posted a third. A fourth person added, "Amazing dance."

