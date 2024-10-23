Pakistani model Roma Michael’s bikini appearance at Miss Grand International sparks row, video removed

A viral video showing a model from Pakistan walking the ramp of Miss Grand International 2024 in a bikini has led to outrage, reports suggest. The model shared a video on her Instagram, where she can be seen walking the ramp in a bikini at the competition. Just a few hours after sharing the video, Roma deleted the video from her Instagram profile. Roma Micheal is a Pakistani Christian model who has over 76,000 followers on Instagram.(Instagram/@romamichael78)

Many internet users who had praised the model for her bold outfit soon began speculating that the model deleted the video because she received indecent and hateful comments from users in Pakistan.

Take a look at the deleted video here:

Who is Roma Michael?

Roma Michael is an engineer who pursued her Bachelors in Technology from the University of South Asia.

However, she had a passion for content creation and quickly gained fame on Instagram as a social media influencer. Currently, she has over 76,000 followers on Instagram. She has also won several pageants like Miss Grand Pakistan 2024 and Miss Charm Pakistan 2023.

She also forayed into the entertainment industry and starred in movies like Delhi Gate and Kahey Dil Jidher, as well as TV series like Tu Zindagi Hai and Pyari Nimmo. A popular face in Pakistan, she appeared in TV ads and fashion campaigns for popular brands.

How the internet reacted

After the video of her walking the ramp in a bikini was taken down, several users claimed that she was a victim of conservative moral policing in Pakistan and was forced to remove the video. Although, hours after taking down the video, she posted a selfie of herself in the same bikini.

"She participated at Miss World Grand Show. She deleted this video from instagram coz Pakistani people started threatening & abusing her for ruining name of Pakistan. Just another day of the Pakistani Muslim majority controlling lives of Pakistani minorities," wrote one user.



""Hope she is still alive after this," said another user.

"I can bet she's a dual citizen and does not live in Pakistan. Just like all of the Drama actors there," read one comment.