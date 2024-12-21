Pakistani vlogger shares clip of girl selling snacks with fluent English: 'Her accent is impeccable'

A video featuring a young girl from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has captured the attention of social media users. The clip, shared by Pakistani vlogger and doctor Zeeshan, shows the little girl conversing fluently in English, a skill that stands out because she has never attended school. A Pakistani girl wowed social media with fluent English and six languages despite no formal schooling. (Instagram/doctor_zeeshan)

Shumaila, who sells peanuts, sunflower seeds, and other snacks in Lower Dir, revealed in the video that she speaks six languages, a talent she attributes to her father, who speaks 14 languages himself. “I don’t go to school; my father teaches me at home,” she said confidently.

A poised and articulate young seller

In one video, Zeeshan asks Shumaila to introduce herself, to which she replies with remarkable poise. She then charmingly pitches her products: “I am selling peanuts and sunflower seeds. Tell me if you want to buy something.”

Another clip gives viewers a glimpse into her personal life, where Shumaila claims she has five mothers and 30 siblings, a revelation that left viewers both amused and intrigued.

Watch the clips here:

Social media praises young girl’s confidence

The videos quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comment sections with admiration for Shumaila’s intellect and confidence.

One user commented, “She’s truly inspiring! Imagine what she could achieve with formal education.”

Another remarked, “Her command of English is better than many who attend elite schools. Hats off to her father’s efforts!”

“She’s a little star. Her confidence and smile are enough to win anyone’s heart,” added a third.

A user expressed amazement at her linguistic skills, writing, “Six languages at this age? Absolutely incredible!”

Some viewers also took a moment to appreciate Zeeshan for highlighting Shumaila’s story. “Kudos to the vlogger for bringing such talent to the spotlight,” a comment read.