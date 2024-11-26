'He appeared as a miracle': Pakistani man saves Indian travel vlogger in Iran, video goes viral

An Indian travel vlogger, known by his handle ‘On Road Indian’, recently shared an intriguing story about his trip to Iran on social media, which began with confusion at the airport and led to an unexpected act of hospitality. The full video of the vlogger's experience was shared on YouTube.(YouTube/On Road Indian)

The full video of the vlogger's experience was shared on YouTube, where he documented his journey in Iran. The vlogger, an IIT dropout, found himself overwhelmed by the internet restrictions upon his arrival. Without a local SIM card or access to essential apps, he struggled to get his travel plans on track.

On his first day at Tehran’s airport, he faced difficulties with internet connectivity, SIM cards, and VPN setups. It was then that he crossed paths with a Pakistani student, Hussain, studying in Iran, who offered to help him navigate through the technological challenges.

Watch the full video here:

However, when it took longer than expected to fix the VPN and get the vlogger online, Hussain invited him to his home, offering to help him sort things out in a more comfortable setting. Though hesitant at first, the vlogger, who was clearly in need of assistance, agreed to accompany the stranger.

As they approached Hussain's home, the vlogger admitted his doubts, wondering if he could trust the person he had just met. "I don't know if I should trust him or not," the vlogger shared on in his YouTube video.

What happened next was nothing short of surprising. The Pakistani student went to great lengths to help the vlogger, turning his house upside down in an effort to find a working SIM card for him. In the end, the generous student succeeded in getting the vlogger connected, resolving the issue that had initially left him stranded.

The vlogger posted the entire experience on his YouTube handle, saying, "In Iran Airport, I was clueless and helpless due to internet restrictions. This guy appeared as a miracle…but what happened after reaching his home?" The post quickly went viral, with many applauding the unexpected kindness and hospitality the vlogger received in a foreign country.

The video shared on YouTube has garnered 20,000 views and 800K views Instagram.

