Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'He appeared as a miracle': Pakistani man saves Indian travel vlogger in Iran, video goes viral

ByHT Trending Desk
Nov 26, 2024 08:39 PM IST

An Indian travel vlogger, stranded in Iran, finds unexpected help from a Pakistani student, leading to a heartwarming encounter.

An Indian travel vlogger, known by his handle ‘On Road Indian’, recently shared an intriguing story about his trip to Iran on social media, which began with confusion at the airport and led to an unexpected act of hospitality.

The full video of the vlogger's experience was shared on YouTube.(YouTube/On Road Indian)
The full video of the vlogger's experience was shared on YouTube.(YouTube/On Road Indian)

The full video of the vlogger's experience was shared on YouTube, where he documented his journey in Iran. The vlogger, an IIT dropout, found himself overwhelmed by the internet restrictions upon his arrival. Without a local SIM card or access to essential apps, he struggled to get his travel plans on track.

On his first day at Tehran’s airport, he faced difficulties with internet connectivity, SIM cards, and VPN setups. It was then that he crossed paths with a Pakistani student, Hussain, studying in Iran, who offered to help him navigate through the technological challenges.

Watch the full video here:

However, when it took longer than expected to fix the VPN and get the vlogger online, Hussain invited him to his home, offering to help him sort things out in a more comfortable setting. Though hesitant at first, the vlogger, who was clearly in need of assistance, agreed to accompany the stranger.

As they approached Hussain's home, the vlogger admitted his doubts, wondering if he could trust the person he had just met. "I don't know if I should trust him or not," the vlogger shared on in his YouTube video.

What happened next was nothing short of surprising. The Pakistani student went to great lengths to help the vlogger, turning his house upside down in an effort to find a working SIM card for him. In the end, the generous student succeeded in getting the vlogger connected, resolving the issue that had initially left him stranded.

The vlogger posted the entire experience on his YouTube handle, saying, "In Iran Airport, I was clueless and helpless due to internet restrictions. This guy appeared as a miracle…but what happened after reaching his home?" The post quickly went viral, with many applauding the unexpected kindness and hospitality the vlogger received in a foreign country.

The video shared on YouTube has garnered 20,000 views and 800K views Instagram.

(Also Read: Zerodha billionaire Nithin Kamath back after Europe trip: ‘Everything feels like cut, copy, paste’)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On