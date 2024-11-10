Menu Explore
Pakistani woman claims to be Donald Trump's daughter. Old video resurfaces after 2024 US election results

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 10, 2024 02:05 PM IST

A 2018 video of a Pakistani woman claiming to be Donald Trump's daughter went viral after his 2024 election win

An old video of a Pakistani woman claiming to be Donald Trump’s daughter has resurfaced online, gaining widespread attention following Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election. Originally posted in December 2018 by Siasat.pk, the video did not attract much attention at the time. However, following Trump’s recent election win, many social media accounts have started reposting the video, sparking renewed interest and curiosity.

An old video of a Pakistani woman claiming to be Trump's daughter went viral.(X/Ghar Ke Kalesh)
An old video of a Pakistani woman claiming to be Trump's daughter went viral.(X/Ghar Ke Kalesh)

(Also read: Viral video: Robotic dog patrols Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after election win)

One repost came from the X account, Ghar Ke Kalesh, bringing the video to nearly 5.5 lakh views on the platform.

Bold claim of familial ties

In the video, the woman confidently introduces herself in Urdu, identifying as both a Muslim and Punjabi. She then makes a startling assertion: she claims that Trump, the newly elected president, is her biological father. She goes on to say that Trump had once dismissed her mother as “irresponsible” and doubted her capability to properly care for a child.

Social media frenzy

The resurfaced video has triggered a mix of humour and curiosity online, with netizens responding in droves to its unlikely storyline. Some viewers are treating the video as pure satire, while others are questioning whether it was intended as a parody. Many simply found it to be a unique reflection of the playful, often outlandish content that goes viral on social media.

(Also read: Top 5 cringeworthy and viral moments that summed up Donald Trump's last presidency)

One user remarked, “Only in Pakistan will you find someone claiming Trump as their dad with such confidence!” Another commenter joked, “Imagine Thanksgiving dinner with Trump and his ‘Punjabi’ daughter—what a reunion that would be!” A third user shared, “I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. Kudos to her for keeping a straight face!”

A sceptical viewer noted, “This is the internet's favourite kind of absurdity—claiming to be related to Trump, really?” Another added, “It’s wild how this video was ignored in 2018, but now it’s like pure comedy gold!” Yet another chimed in, “This is the highlight of my day. Only on social media would something like this go viral.”

