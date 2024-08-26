Pakistani woman smiles in video after crushing 2 people under SUV: ‘Mere baap ko nahi jantay’

The Pakistani woman accused of killing two people with her reckless driving was filmed smiling and issuing threats in the aftermath of the horrific accident. In footage that has been widely shared online, the woman appeared dazed, but with a smile on her face, as she stood surrounded by a huge crowd. Karsaz accident accused Natasha Danish filmed smiling after the accident(Instagram/@trendingtodaymagazine)

The woman was identified as Natasha Danish, wife of well-known Pakistani businessman Danish Iqbal. On August 19, Natasha rammed her Toyota Land Cruiser into bikers and pedestrians on Karachi’s Karsaz Road, killing two people. Pakistani news website Dawn reported that Natasha hit a motorcycle while attempting to turn her SUV. The vehicle then hit two more motorcycles before it overturned and collided with a parked car.

A father and a daughter lost their lives after being struck by the speeding SUV, while at least three other people were injured.

Smiling, remorseless

People present at the site of the accident stopped Natasha from escaping, according to news outlet Reviewit.pk. While initial reports suggested that she was intoxicated at the time of the accident, these reports have not been confirmed.

Videos from the immediate aftermath of the accident, which show the accused looking remorseless and smiling, have caused widespread outrage on social media.

In one disturbing video, Natasha was seen bragging about her influence and status. According to Bol News, she was being shielded by rangers as she snapped back at the enraged crowd.

“Tum mere baap ko nahi jantay (you don’t know who my father is),” she was heard saying.

Meanwhile, local media and public in Pakistan have raised an outcry over what they say are attempts to shield the accused from punishment.

Natasha, wife of a wealthy industrialist who heads nine companies, was not produced in court by the police after the accident.

Her advocate Amir Mansub argued that his client’s mental health “was not stable” and that she was “receiving treatment at the Jinnah hospital”.

According to MM News, however, hospital records show she was discharged as fit after medical evaluations. Doctors concluded that no immediate psychiatric intervention was necessary.