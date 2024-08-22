British husband politely but firmly schools Pakistani man who body-shamed his wife: ‘Fat, not suitable for you’

A video of a man defending his wife after she was called fat to her face in Pakistan is going viral. People appreciate the British husband for standing up for his wife and schooling the Pakistani man who body-shamed her. The image shows the British husband and the Pakistani man whom he confronted about his comment on his wife. (Screengrab)

“A British traveller's wife was called fat and unhealthy by a Train conductor in Pakistan,” an X user wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the Pakistani man appreciating the Britisher for being fit. He then turns to his wife and goes on to say how she is not suitable for him and is unhealthy. The British man instantly comes to her defence and calls out the man for being “rude”. In his defence, The Pakistani man says he is not rude and adds that he gets shy while speaking to women.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 5.9 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 5,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

What did X users say about this video?

“Body shaming is unacceptable,” wrote an X user. Another added, “Some people believe that making overweight people feel ashamed of their weight or eating habits may motivate them to get healthier. No, sir, it doesn't work like that.”

A third commented, “Bro is going to teach a whole nation to respect his wife.” A fourth shared, “Ban this man from travelling in the trains.”

What are your thoughts on this video of an interaction between a British and a Pakistani man?