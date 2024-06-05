Man who lost 100 kg brutally shuts down trolls who recorded him changing in locker room. Watch

A man took to Instagram to share a video addressing those who allegedly secretly recorded him while he was changing in the locker room after swimming. In the video, he not only expressed his point of view but also shut down the trolls while being witty. His post has gathered tons of support from people. The image shows the man who shuts down trolls trying to body shame him. (Instagram/@nickslosingit)

Instagram user NicksLosingIt, whose profile bio says that he has lost over 240 pounds (more than 100 kg), shared the video. "‘You Need To Do Better, Mind Your Own Business’ -Joey Swoll,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The video opens with him calling his trolls “disgusting.” He then goes on to say that if he wanted his own content, he would have done so by himself. He also brutally shuts them down for trying to body shame him by secretly capturing his picture.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 8.1 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 50,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“‘As far as I'm concerned, it's just another before shot!’ Love it, brother!” posted an Instagram user.

“That was the hardest mic drop I've ever heard. Instant follow. Keep crushing it,” added another.

“I don't know why, but this post gives me hella inspiration to start working out again. I'm going to go lift some weights,” said a third.

“Dude, you are spot on! Keep pushing, brother! Excellent mindset! Ignore those guys,” shared a fourth.

“I don't know why I'm seeing this post, but I'm struggling with weight loss and gaining back. I'll just say that this just gave me a wake-up call to focus more on my weight loss journey. Well done for the response, dude,” wrote a fifth.

The Instagram user hails from Orange County, California. His social media page is filled with videos showing his weight loss journey. He documents not only his success but also his struggles.