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Pakistani woman shares experience of 10-hour layover in Mumbai: ‘Had an amazing time’

The video was posted by Wanzipa, who documented her 10-hour layover in Mumbai.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 09:01 pm IST
By Sakshi Sah
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A Pakistani woman has shared her experience of a 10-hour layover at Mumbai airport while travelling from London to Nepal via Mumbai.

The traveller praised the airport experience, saying she was able to relax in a lounge, eat and rest despite arriving late and being exhausted.(@wanzipa/Instagram)

The video was posted by Wanzipa, who documented her transit journey in India.

In her caption, she wrote, “In India, as a Pakistani for 10 hours,” and explained that Mumbai was her connection point on the way from London to Nepal.

In the video, the woman said she was initially nervous about the process due to holding a Pakistani passport, but later clarified that passengers can transit through India as long as they do not leave the airport.

After landing in Mumbai, the woman said security checks went smoothly.

“There was no immigration check, as I remained inside the international terminal for the duration of the layover,” she said.

Smooth transit experience:

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Pakistan's Seema Haider names newborn son ‘Bharat’, says proud of her new identity

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users reacted positively to the post, with many appreciating the woman’s smooth transit experience and praising her for sharing a calm account of her long layover at Mumbai airport.

One of the users commented, “Glad you had a good time at the Mumbai airport! We need content showing real people and real experiences.”

A second user commented, “Literally everyone in Pakistan dreams of getting a chance to explore India.”

Also Read: ‘This is my life in a small Pakistani colony’: American shares glimpse of her life married to a local

A third user commented, “Happy to know that you had a great time in India.”

A fourth user commented, “I hope you get to see India properly one day!”

“I am glad you enjoyed the excellent hospitality inside the Mumbai airport,” another user commented.

 
pakistan mumbai woman london nepal mumbai airport
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