 Ancient tomb full of gold treasure and sacrificial victims found in Panama | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Panama archaeologists discover 1,200-year-old ancient tomb brimming with gold treasure, sacrificial remains

Panama archaeologists discover 1,200-year-old ancient tomb brimming with gold treasure, sacrificial remains

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 11, 2024 01:01 PM IST

The tomb, discovered in Panama, belonged to an elite chief who was laid to rest face down, on top of a woman's body, which was customary in their community.

At a Panamanian archaeological site, researchers discovered an old lord's tomb filled with gold treasure and sacrificial victims. The tomb, which dates back an estimated 1,200 years, marked the location of an elite chief's burial place along with dozens of other individuals who "died to accompany him to the beyond," as stated in a press release by the Ministry of Culture, Panama.

Archeologists working at the site to uncover the treasures from the 1,200-year-old ancient tomb. (Ministry of Culture, Panama)
Archeologists working at the site to uncover the treasures from the 1,200-year-old ancient tomb. (Ministry of Culture, Panama)

According to the press release, the researchers discovered five pectorals, two belts of spherical gold beads, four bracelets, two human figure earrings (a man and a woman), an earring in the shape of a double crocodile. They also found one necklace of tiny circular beads, five gold-covered sperm whale teeth earrings, two bells, bracelets, and skirts made of dog teeth, and a set of bone flutes. (Also Read: Bread that was left uncooked 8,600 years ago in Turkey’s Çatalhöyük dubbed as world’s oldest)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the discovery of the archaeologists here:

Linette Montenegro, National Director of Heritage of the Ministry of Culture, said in the press release that the findings "not only have economic value but also incalculable historical and cultural value".

The head of the El Caño Foundation and the project's supervisor, Dr. Julia Mayo, clarified that this collection might have belonged to an adult male of high status from the Rio chiefdom (a form of government). Additionally, he revealed in the press release that the tomb was constructed around 750 AD. (Also Read: In Saurashtra, a city with an ancient past, is no stranger to opulence)

He clarified that the burial excavation is ongoing, and it is still unknown how many individuals were buried with him. However, it was found that he was laid to rest face down, on top of a woman's body, which was customary in their community.

Mayo explained, "This discovery is important, among other things, because it presents a very special type of burial that we know as multiple and simultaneous burials, and we call them that because they consisted of burials of a variable number of people (between 8 and 32 people). The same tomb of high-status people who had been buried along with others previously sacrificed to serve as companions."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On