The two pandas relax in the water hole(Twitter/Nature & Animals)
trending

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

The video of the relaxing pandas went viral on Twitter.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 02:06 PM IST

If you are someone who likes watching videos of pandas lazing around, here is a treat for you. An 11-second-long video of two pandas enjoying a water hole has gone viral on Twitter. While one of the pandas can be seen relaxing silently, the other stretches and plays around. A lot of small plants outline the water hole. A slight sunlight can also be seen percolating down a tree canopy. In the background, a few people can be heard laughing and cheering the pandas on.

The video is aptly captioned, "Summer Vibes." It was posted by a Twitter page, Nature and Animals, which often posts funny and adorable videos of animals.

Take a look!

The clip, shared on June 5, has garnered more than 18,500 likes and has close to 7,000 retweets. While some tweeple laughed at the pandas, others called it a relaxing watch. "It really relaxes me," one commented. "The one panda in the background just quietly playing with the water is too funny," mentioned another. "We need to find and join them asap," joked a third. "Pandas are one of the cutest wild animals," another remarked.

What do you think about the video?

