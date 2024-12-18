Parents of twins who faced ‘challenging start to life’ return to Chennai hospital where they were born. Here’s why

A heartwarming story of why parents of a set of twins visited the hospital where they were born has gone viral. Reportedly, it is to celebrate the one-year birthdays of the kids who had a "challenging start to life" and were under the “exceptional care” of the neonatal team at the Chennai hospital for nearly 50 days. The image shows the twins with their family at a Chennai hospital. (X/@supriyasahuias)

Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department of Tamil Nadu, Supriya Sahu, posted a heart-melting picture of the celebration on X. “A Hospital, Two Tiny Miracles, and a Birthday Celebration. RSRM Hospital at Chennai was filled with smiles and gratitude when parents returned to celebrate the first birthday of their twin babies,” she wrote.

“Born last year on 15th December, the baby boy and girl weighed just 1.3 kg and 1.2 kg, facing a challenging start to life. Their first days were anything but easy, 20 days on ventilator support and weeks of recovery tested their resilience. After 50 days of exceptional care from our neonatal team, these little fighters finally went home, beginning a journey of hope,” she added.

“One year later, the twins returned to the very place where their story began - this time healthy, smiling, and surrounded by love. It was more than a birthday; it was a celebration of life, resilience, and the unwavering commitment of our doctors and nurses. Kudos Dr Shanthi Elango and team,” she further expressed.

What did social media say?

It didn’t take long for internet users to express their feelings about the video. One individual wrote, “If someone returns to you and acknowledges your services, it shows the quality of the product you are serving at your centre. Great gesture by parents and gratitude shown to administrators.” Another added, “Wonderful, RSRM hospital is the oldest hospital in North Madras.”

A third expressed, “RSRM hospital over decades had served underprivileged population in underdeveloped North Chennai has now turnaround to provide world-class services in par with corporate hospitals in recent times is laudable. Such success stories must be showcased to regain trust (sic) govt hospitals.” A fourth commented, “It's an amazing story of resilience and strength of those little babies, being in the ventilator for that long is not an easy thing by any means, irrespective of the age categories, recovering back to normal health is a miracle in every sense... well done, to those doctors team.”

