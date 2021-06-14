Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Parle-G in chai: Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
trending

Parle-G in chai: Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole

The unfortunate incident recorded at Mumbai's Ghatkopar area sparked several memes on Twitter.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The image shows a hilarious meme based on the viral video of the car drowning in a sinkhole.(Twitter/@Aastha)

By now, you have probably laid your eyes on the viral clip of a car vanishing in a sinkhole without leaving a trace. The incident, shot in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area has grabbed much attention from netizens and has now evolved into a meme template on the micro-blogging site.

While many people were taken aback by the incident, others took a route of hilarity to relate the situation with some common instances in one’s life. From comparing the car’s situation to an over-dipped biscuit dissolving in a cup of tea to associating the incident with falling grades of a student, the memes are indeed rib-tickling.

Here are some of the best ones

The car was later fished out of the sinkhole with the help of a crane.

Did these memes crack you up too?

Topics
mumbai rain ghatkopar twitter viral video
