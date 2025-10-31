Passenger calls railway helpline over faulty charging point, electrician fixes it in 15 minutes

Indian Railways earned praise online after a quick response turned a small complaint into a viral example of efficient service. A young passenger on the Ten Jam Express called the railway helpline to report that his mobile charging point wasn’t working, and within just 15 minutes, an electrician arrived and fixed the fault. The incident occurred around 5:27 pm on the Ten Jam Express.(@PoornimaNimo/X)

A video of the incident is now going viral on X (formerly Twitter), showing a group of young men from Kerala recording the repair and cheering as the mechanic restores the power.

Quick railway response wins praise:

According to the post, the incident occurred around 5:27 pm on the Ten Jam Express, when a young passenger called the railway helpline to report that the mobile charging point beside his seat was not working.

Within just 15 minutes, an electrician arrived on board and fixed the fault, leaving passengers impressed.

The passengers can later be seen thanking and shaking hands with the electrician for his quick work.

What does the video show?

In the video, the man, after failing to charge his mobile, calls the helpline number provided. The operator takes down his details, including train number, coach number, and seat number.

After cutting the call, the man starts a stopwatch on his phone and within 15 minutes, the electrician appears to sort out the issue.

Social media reacts:

X users praised Indian Railways for its swift response, calling the 15-minute fix “impressive” and “a sign of progress.”

One of the users commented, "Truly impressive. This is the New India Railways, fast, responsive, and passenger-friendly."

A second user commented, "Kudos to the team for resolving the issue within minutes, great example of dedication and service."

"That's really impressive, quick response and great service by Indian Railways. This is the kind of efficiency we love to see," another user commented.