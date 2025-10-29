Woman slips while boarding moving train in Tamil Nadu, RPF cop pulls her to safety

A dramatic rescue unfolded at Erode Junction in Tamil Nadu when a woman slipped while attempting to board a moving train, only to be pulled to safety in the nick of time by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable. CCTV captured the woman slipping dangerously close to the platform gap.(@GMSRailway/X)

CCTV footage captured the woman slipping dangerously close to the gap between the train and the platform.

The chilling CCTV footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Southern Railway, with the caption, "Operation Jeevan Raksha – Commendable Act".

Heroic rescue at Erode station:

The incident took place on 27 October 2025 at Erode station. The woman, who was trying to board Train No. 22650 Yercaud Express bound for Chennai, lost her balance and slipped between the platform and the moving train.

In a split second, RPF Head Constable Sri Jagadeesan, posted at Karur under the Southern Railway, rushed forward and grabbed her arm, pulling her to safety before she could fall onto the tracks.

The video was shared on October 28, 2025, and since then, it has gained 28,000 views and numerous comments.

The video quickly gained attention on X, with many users praising the RPF constable for his presence of mind and bravery.

One of the users commented, “Congratulations to that staff and SR who deploy such noble souls and train them beautifully.”

A second user commented, “Give some monetary benefit to his commendable act.”

“Constable should be awarded,” another user commented.

Similar incidents have been reported across railway stations in recent months, where passengers attempting to board a moving train have slipped and fallen.

Railway officials continue to urge travellers to avoid rushing or boarding trains once they start moving, stressing that a moment’s haste can lead to serious injury or even death.

The Railways have earned praise for their quick reaction to emergencies. In a recent incident, a 24-year-old passenger in Palakkad, Kerala, suffered a jaw dislocation mid-journey but was treated promptly by an on-duty railway doctor, allowing him to continue his travel without delay.