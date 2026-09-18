Passenger screams while watching ‘Obsession’ on flight, wakes baby; actor Michael Johnston reacts

A passenger’s intense reaction while watching the film ‘Obsession’ on a flight turned into an unexpected moment for everyone sitting nearby. He appears completely engrossed in a scene before suddenly letting out a loud scream, surprising the people around him and waking a baby seated nearby.

Actor Michael Johnston reacts to the passenger’s ‘Obsession’ moment. (Instagram/@niminomusic)

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The moment was captured by another passenger and shared on Instagram by user @niminomusic. The caption reads, “Woke the baby up and everything.”

The text in the video reads, “This guy in front of me on this flight was watching ‘Obsession’ for the first time, and I managed to catch him watching that scene.”

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In the clip, the passenger can be seen sitting in his seat and watching the film on his device. He remains focused on the screen as the scene unfolds, seemingly unaware that someone nearby is recording him.

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{{^usCountry}} His reaction suddenly changes when something happens on screen. He lets out a loud scream, appearing genuinely startled by the scene. The unexpected outburst catches the attention of those around him and wakes a baby who is sitting nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His reaction suddenly changes when something happens on screen. He lets out a loud scream, appearing genuinely startled by the scene. The unexpected outburst catches the attention of those around him and wakes a baby who is sitting nearby. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the full video below:

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Internet reacts to flight incident

The clip received several comments from viewers, including actor Michael Johnston, who found the passenger’s reaction amusing.

“Thank you for this laugh. Sorry to the baby,” Johnston wrote in response to the clip.

Other viewers also found the incident hilarious, while some sympathised with the baby and their family.

“I will never forget this scene,” one person wrote.

“He made that baby cry,” another user commented.

“Hahahaha, I watched it on the plane too,” a viewer said.

“This is exactly why I don’t watch anything scary on a plane because I’m going to shout,” another person wrote.

“Bro made the baby cry! I would’ve been pissed,” one user commented.

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“No, no, no! Don’t do that! I thought we were having a nice flight,” another viewer wrote.

“Woke the baby up and everything,” one person said, echoing the original caption.

“This is so funny,” another viewer commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)