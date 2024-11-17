Passengers scream in horror, fly off seats as extreme turbulence hits Miami flight. Watch

Chilling footage from a Miami-bound Scandinavian Airlines flight has gone viral on social media after the plane experienced severe turbulence. The chaotic video shows people flying off their seats and screaming as the plane shakes dangerously, thousands of feet in the sky. The plane had to make a U-turn and return to Europe after encountering severe turbulence over Greenland.(X/@Turbinetraveler)

According to the New York Post, the plane had to make a U-turn and return to Europe after encountering severe turbulence over Greenland.

In the viral clip, bags and food can be seen falling from the overhead storage as the plane violently shakes. The turbulence was so severe that the pilots decided to return to Copenhagen with 254 passengers and crew members onboard to ensure their safety.

“Look at her feet touching the [ceiling]!” the caption of the viral video shared by a passenger read. “Thought we would die.”

Take a look at the video here:

The flight, which took off from Stockholm around 12:55 pm, was all set to land in Miami hours later when the severe turbulence hit. The pilots attempted to steer the plane during the heavy shakedown and no serious injuries were reported among the passengers and crew, a Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson said. "Following such turbulence, standard safety procedures require a thorough inspection of the aircraft," they said.

The flight was rerouted back to Copenhagen and inspected by technicians to survey the damage to the plane.

As per aviation safety protocols, a flight that has suffered such extreme turbulence requires a thorough inspection.The flight's passengers were accommodated in a hotel overnight and were booked on other flights a day later, according to a report in NY Post.

However, this is not the first instance when a Scandinavian Airlines flight has been forced to abandon its path and return to home base. In September, a flight bound for Spain from Norway was halted when a mouse jumped from a passenger's meal and started running around the cabin. The protocol dictates that if a rodent is found on the plane, it should immediately land as they can chew the electrical wiring of the plane.