Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Passengers scream in horror, fly off seats as extreme turbulence hits Miami flight. Watch

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 17, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Scary videos showed a Scandinavian Airlines flight encountering severe turbulence causing chaos onboard.

Chilling footage from a Miami-bound Scandinavian Airlines flight has gone viral on social media after the plane experienced severe turbulence. The chaotic video shows people flying off their seats and screaming as the plane shakes dangerously, thousands of feet in the sky.

The plane had to make a U-turn and return to Europe after encountering severe turbulence over Greenland.(X/@Turbinetraveler)
The plane had to make a U-turn and return to Europe after encountering severe turbulence over Greenland.(X/@Turbinetraveler)

According to the New York Post, the plane had to make a U-turn and return to Europe after encountering severe turbulence over Greenland.

In the viral clip, bags and food can be seen falling from the overhead storage as the plane violently shakes. The turbulence was so severe that the pilots decided to return to Copenhagen with 254 passengers and crew members onboard to ensure their safety.

“Look at her feet touching the [ceiling]!” the caption of the viral video shared by a passenger read. “Thought we would die.”

Take a look at the video here:

The flight, which took off from Stockholm around 12:55 pm, was all set to land in Miami hours later when the severe turbulence hit. The pilots attempted to steer the plane during the heavy shakedown and no serious injuries were reported among the passengers and crew, a Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson said. "Following such turbulence, standard safety procedures require a thorough inspection of the aircraft," they said.

The flight was rerouted back to Copenhagen and inspected by technicians to survey the damage to the plane.

(Also read: Research plane flies directly into Hurricane Milton, shakes violently: Watch)

As per aviation safety protocols, a flight that has suffered such extreme turbulence requires a thorough inspection.The flight's passengers were accommodated in a hotel overnight and were booked on other flights a day later, according to a report in NY Post.

However, this is not the first instance when a Scandinavian Airlines flight has been forced to abandon its path and return to home base. In September, a flight bound for Spain from Norway was halted when a mouse jumped from a passenger's meal and started running around the cabin. The protocol dictates that if a rodent is found on the plane, it should immediately land as they can chew the electrical wiring of the plane.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //