Passionate Physics Wallah teacher turns upside down to teach chemistry, earns praise. Watch

Ed-tech teachers in India are known to employ unusual methods to help their students understand tricky concepts. From using Bollywood songs about scientific names to making Hindi mnemonic devices to help memorise important topics, some of these teachers leave no stone unturned to make sure their students excel. Videos of their attempts often go viral on social media and earn praise while also amusing users. Footage from a live Physics Wallah session shows the educator standing in front of a screen when he starts to get down on his hands and feet.

In one such video, a teacher from popular ed-tech platform, Physics Wallah, is seen trying to explain the concept of chirality in Chemistry to students. Chirality refers to when an object or molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image by any translations or rotations.

While explaining the structure of the chemical compound, the teacher struggled to demonstrate the rotation of the molecule. In an unusual solution to the problem, he decided to use his own body. Footage from a live Physics Wallah session shows the educator standing in front of a screen when he starts to get down on his hands and feet.

He then lifts his legs to place them on a chair while his palms rest on the floor. He lowers his head to the ground and continues talking to his students. "Now imagine my head is the COOH group," he tells his students. Stretching out his legs, he embodies the chemical compound in the question and demonstrates its rotation.

"Now when I turn, my right will become left and left will become right," he says while stretching his arm, seamlessly blending chemistry and yoga.

‘Bhayankar padhai’

The video was posted on X by a user who labelled it as "absolute cinema". Comments quickly poured in by users who were divided by the teacher's unique effort and bizarre logic.

"Either he is very very passionate or following the negative PR thing to get some fame," wrote one user while another said, "Aise chemistry padhta toh thode aur marks aa jaate." A third user labelled the class as “bhayankar padhai.”

Most users said the teacher could have used plastic models or 3D graphics to explain the concept instead of bending over backwards.

