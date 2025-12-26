Peacock stroll brings traffic to a halt on Mysuru Ooty road: 'Bird stepped in to manage traffic'

A short video showing a peacock strolling across a forest stretch on the Mysuru Ooty road has caught the attention of social media users, turning a routine drive into a moment of quiet wonder. The clip, shared on Instagram by the user Travelfoodie_ak, captures a long line of vehicles halted as the bird calmly walks across the lane, seemingly unbothered by the traffic waiting patiently on either side. A peacock crossed the Mysuru Ooty forest road, briefly halting traffic as motorists waited patiently.(Instagram/travelfoodie_ak)

Filmed along a lush green corridor connecting Mysuru and Ooty, the video shows drivers choosing to pause and give way, allowing the peacock to cross the road at its own pace.

Take a look here at the clip:

A caption that set the tone

The post was shared with a light hearted caption reading, “Namma Bengaluru Ooty Road is packed.” While the line was clearly meant in jest, it sparked a lively discussion in the comments section, with viewers reacting to both the visual and the wording.

Internet reacts with humour and reflection

Social media users responded with a mix of jokes, observations, and thoughtful takes, many of which added to the charm of the moment. In one flowing thread of reactions, a viewer quipped, “Peacock be like where are you people going,” while another simply noted, “Peacock is confused.” Others praised the behaviour of motorists, with one comment reading, “Glad to see people following lanes here,” and another adding a playful twist, “Peacock has stepped in to manage traffic.”

The discussion also took a reflective turn. One user remarked, “This is the reason animals are scattering outside the forest as we humans can enter their house any time why can’t they.” The humour continued as another wrote, “Ooty road is packed, Mysuru road is packed, Hosur road is packed stay indoors,” followed by a familiar Bengaluru joke, “You can leave Bengaluru but Bengaluru will never leave you.” Another comment sought to clarify the caption, stating, “Its Mysore and Ooty road, not Bengaluru.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)