‘Pehle kaki ko khilao’: MS Dhoni’s humble gesture at birthday party wins hearts

A heartwarming video of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni attending a family's birthday celebration has gone viral, with fans praising his down-to-earth nature. In the undated clip, Dhoni is seen standing quietly at the back of a crowded room as the family sings the Happy Birthday song. While it’s unclear how he’s connected to the family, the cricketing legend blends in effortlessly, smiling, singing and joking like just another guest. The video has since taken over social media, with users lauding MS Dhoni’s humility and grounded personality.(X/@ChakriDhonii)

As the man cutting the cake offers Dhoni a slice, the cricketer quickly gestures towards a woman nearby and jokes, “Pehle Kaaki ko khilao, aapko ghar mein rehna hai. Hum toh chale jayengey. (First feed Kaki. You have to live here, we’ll all be leaving soon)," prompting laughter from the room.

Later, when offered a second piece, Dhoni humbly declines and suggests giving it to the children first before eventually accepting a slice himself.

Video wins hearts online

The video has since taken over social media, with users lauding Dhoni’s humility and grounded personality.

“This man’s simplicity is something else. He’s just standing there like a family member,” wrote one user.

“The way he said aapko toh ghar mein rehna hai — always grounded, always joking,” said another.

“Still connected to his roots. Simplicity level of Mahi is too high,” noted a third. “This man is the brand ambassador of 41+ brands and still so real.”

The cricketer who keeps his personal life away from the public eye was recently inducted into the elite ICC Hall of Fame. As Test captain, Dhoni led India in 60 matches, achieving 27 victories. In ODIs, he captained India in 200 matches, securing 110 wins against 74 losses.

“It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever,” he said.