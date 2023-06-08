People at a bachelor's party in Ontario salvage a sinking plane

The internet is often flooded with peculiar tales from bachelor parties. From amusing anecdotes to astonishing accounts, there are several stories that might leave you stunned. However, probably, none of them is as astonishing as this incident that is bound to leave you speechless. In a recent Facebook post, the South Simcoe Police revealed how a group of partygoers found themselves engaged in a rescue mission to salvage a sinking plane. Yes, you read that right.

Partgoers salvage a sinking plane in Ontario.(Facebook/@South Simcoe Police)

South Simcoe Police wrote in a Facebook post, "On Sunday, June 4, 2023, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the South Simcoe Police Service was called regarding a small plane on a beach in Innisfil Beach Park in the Town of Innisfil. The investigation determined the plane's owner flew in from Ottawa on the afternoon of Friday, June 2, 2023, to attend a bachelor party."

They further added, "The 31-year-old pilot docked the plane overnight and went to bed. He was awakened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday by a neighbour who advised the plane was sinking. The pilot discovered that high wind overnight not only unmoored the aircraft but also caused damage. Party guests were roused from sleep and jumped into action, entering the water and dragging the aircraft to the beach. The pilot had a mechanic attend to fix the damage, then flew home with quite a story to tell. No one was injured in the incident."

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 300 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Now that is a way to get to a bachelor party!" A second added, "Great story…glad everything went well." "Oh glad everything worked out for him. What a story," expressed a third.

