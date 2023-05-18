Home / Trending / Passenger spots rocket launch from plane, netizens stunned with viral video

Passenger spots rocket launch from plane, netizens stunned with viral video

ByVrinda Jain
May 18, 2023 04:42 PM IST

A passenger on a flight captured the moment when a rocket was launched. This video has left many people stunned. Watch it inside.

Many of us are often excited to travel in planes. We love sitting near the window seat and watching the stunning oceans, mountainous regions, clouds, the night sky, and so much more. And thanks to such views, we always have our cameras ready to take pictures. However, recently, a passenger spotted something extraordinary while they were capturing the view from a plane. A person on a flight recorded the moment when a rocket was launched.

Rocket launch captured from plane by a passenger.(Instagram/@plane.focus)
Rocket launch captured from plane by a passenger.(Instagram/@plane.focus)

Also Read: Passenger witnesses northern lights from a plane. Watch stunning video

What is shown in the video?

The clip shows someone recording a space center from their flight. Then, within seconds, a rocket is launched into the sky. A text inlay on the video reads, "When you are on a plane and accidentally catch a rocket launch." This video was shared on Instagram by the page @plane.focus. The video was originally shared on TikTok by @chefpinkpr.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared on February 18. Since the post was shared, it has been viewed over seven million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "What an extraordinary experience!" A second shared, "Oh my gosh! Isn't this a miracle?" A third posted, "This only happens once in a lifetime!" "Super cool," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
plane rocket launcher video flights space + 3 more
plane rocket launcher video flights space + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out