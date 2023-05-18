Passenger spots rocket launch from plane, netizens stunned with viral video

Many of us are often excited to travel in planes. We love sitting near the window seat and watching the stunning oceans, mountainous regions, clouds, the night sky, and so much more. And thanks to such views, we always have our cameras ready to take pictures. However, recently, a passenger spotted something extraordinary while they were capturing the view from a plane. A person on a flight recorded the moment when a rocket was launched. Rocket launch captured from plane by a passenger.(Instagram/@plane.focus)

What is shown in the video?

The clip shows someone recording a space center from their flight. Then, within seconds, a rocket is launched into the sky. A text inlay on the video reads, "When you are on a plane and accidentally catch a rocket launch." This video was shared on Instagram by the page @plane.focus. The video was originally shared on TikTok by @chefpinkpr.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared on February 18. Since the post was shared, it has been viewed over seven million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "What an extraordinary experience!" A second shared, "Oh my gosh! Isn't this a miracle?" A third posted, "This only happens once in a lifetime!" "Super cool," expressed a fourth.