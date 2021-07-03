Home / Trending / People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams
The Twitter user shared this image along with the post.(Twitter/@atulaak)
People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

“Wholesome,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:03 PM IST

Have you ever heard the saying that “Love is in small things”? The small and caring interactions between couples are often considered more important than the grand gestures. And this post shared on Twitter perfectly captures that beautiful part of a relationship.

Twitter user with handle @atulaak shared an image along with the beautiful tweet. “Mum has language exams this week and dad spends every morning margining her answer sheets and getting her 'pencil box' ready. Small acts of service = best love language,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

The tweet, since being shared as day ago, has gathered nearly 5,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most says how this gesture is one of those things which certainly make for couple goals.

“Wholesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awwww, the sweetest thing,” shared another. “Now these are serious couple goals,” commented a third. “How sweet and kind of him,” expressed a fourth.

‘What do you think of the post?

