People share videos after strong earthquake hits J&K, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 13, 2023 04:58 PM IST

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon. The tremors from the quake were felt in Delhi-NCR. Many shared videos of the earthquake.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday afternoon, approximately 30 kilometres southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake's impact was felt across northern India, including Delhi-NCR. Following the seismic event, numerous videos and tweets about the earthquake began circulating.

Check out a few tweets here:

People share videos after strong earthquake.(Twitter)

A Twitter user shared this video from a hospital in Kashmir.

An individual shared a video from their office. The clip shows their computer screen moving due to the earthquake.

Another person also shared a video from an empty office.

A person shared a video from Chandigarh where you can see their clock and chandelier moving.

Here is another clip.

As per EMSC, the earthquake had a depth of 60 km and its epicentre was situated 99 km north of Pathankot in Punjab. Tremors were also experienced in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar in Pakistan. The villages of Bagh, DhirKot, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were also affected by the tremors. Many individuals were seen quickly evacuating their offices and homes in response to the earthquake.

