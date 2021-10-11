People think this Squid Game character is a lookalike of Aditya from Jab We Met

Are you using Twitter for long? Then chances are you know how tweeple often present random comparisons which are not just funny but can also make you think “This is something I cannot unseen.” One such comparison that people often share is how Cillian Murphy looks just like Shahid Kapoor’s character Aditya from Jab We Met. There is now a new inclusion to that list of comparison. It is the character Cho Sang-woo from Squid Game played by Park Hae-soo. Chances are that the posts related to this resemblance you leave you surprised too.

“Aditya from Jab We Met,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

aditya from jab we met pic.twitter.com/tRzxUXGzYx — zoha⁷ (@zohastfu) October 7, 2021

This Twitter user compared all the lookalikes of the character Aditya, essayed by Shahid Kapoor, from 2007 film Jab We Met.

just an appreciation tweet for aditya kashyap from jab we met pic.twitter.com/JG7EXWa44V — 🕊 (@iHarshita) October 9, 2021

Here are a few tweets expressing the same notion:

Saw someone saying he resembled to Aditya from Jab we met and now I can't unsee 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/IJwLnboyc5 — Meryem/JIMTOBER🍓 (@oreomcflurryx) October 8, 2021

A smart guy, helpful, did everything for others, invested everything in his business, tried saving others, Aditya from Jab We Met a perfect man pic.twitter.com/c0GdlGWuQa — Huzaifa Rafiq (@huzzaifamughal) October 8, 2021

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with the netizens too?

