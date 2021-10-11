Home / Trending / People think this Squid Game character is a lookalike of Aditya from Jab We Met
Posts about uncanny resemblance between the characters from Squid Games and Jab We met left people in awe.
Characters Cho Sang-woo from Squid Game and Aditya from Jab We Met.(Twitter/@oreomcflurryx)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 05:17 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you using Twitter for long? Then chances are you know how tweeple often present random comparisons which are not just funny but can also make you think “This is something I cannot unseen.” One such comparison that people often share is how Cillian Murphy looks just like Shahid Kapoor’s character Aditya from Jab We Met. There is now a new inclusion to that list of comparison. It is the character Cho Sang-woo from Squid Game played by Park Hae-soo. Chances are that the posts related to this resemblance you leave you surprised too.

“Aditya from Jab We Met,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

This Twitter user compared all the lookalikes of the character Aditya, essayed by Shahid Kapoor, from 2007 film Jab We Met.

Here are a few tweets expressing the same notion:

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with the netizens too?

Sign out