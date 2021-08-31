Performer hangs by her hair in this unbelievably incredible video

“Wow, how is that even possible,” you will probably say something like this after seeing this video of a performer hanging by her hair. It is one of those video that is both fascinating and scary to watch.

Shared on the official Instagram page of Ripley's Believe It or Not, the video shows aerialist Erin Blaire. “Performers of the #circus act known as hair hanging are suspended or swung through the air, held by the anchor point atop their heads. Their #hair is tightly wound and secured in a strategic “knot” surrounding a metal loop. One of only a handful of #aerialists, Erin Blaire (@erin.blaire) has cautiously and creatively trained to perform scalp-tingling #stunts that continue to captivate!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 1,600 likes and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated numerous comments from people.

“That looks painfully talented,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “That’s crazy,” expressed a third.

