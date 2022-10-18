Home / Trending / Pet cat adorably ‘steals’ human’s homework every time it gets printed. Watch

Pet cat adorably ‘steals’ human’s homework every time it gets printed. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 18, 2022 09:32 AM IST

This video that has been shared on Reddit shows a cat ‘stealing’ homework that has been done by its human as soon as it gets printed.

The pet cat can be seen stealing the human’s homework from the printer.&nbsp;(Reddit/@goddam_kale)
The pet cat can be seen stealing the human’s homework from the printer. (Reddit/@goddam_kale)
BySohini Sengupta

Of all the age-old excuses, as to why one could not submit their homework, the ones that say that their pets ate it, or stole it - are some of the most overdone ones. But lo and behold, that is exactly what can be seen happening in this one video that has been shared on Reddit and has been going all kinds of viral, owing to the cutest of reasons. The video opens to show a pet cat in frame, looking quite intently at the printer which can be seen printing out the homework that has been done by its human.

The video has been posted on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingJerks that has over 5.5 million members. This particular video has been shared on the social media platform along with a caption that reads, “Coconut keeps stealing my homework off of the printer.”

Take a look at the cat video right here:

Shared around five days ago, this video has received over 5,200 upvotes on it already.

One wrote, “No, really. The cat ate my homework.” “Coconut is giving a very proud strut. Coconut saved you from the awful homework beast,” posted another individual. “I genuinely think that is the cutest little cat I've ever seen,” shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video cat viral video its viral viral reddit video + 4 more
cat video cat viral video its viral viral reddit video + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out