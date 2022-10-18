Pet cat adorably ‘steals’ human’s homework every time it gets printed. Watch

Of all the age-old excuses, as to why one could not submit their homework, the ones that say that their pets ate it, or stole it - are some of the most overdone ones. But lo and behold, that is exactly what can be seen happening in this one video that has been shared on Reddit and has been going all kinds of viral, owing to the cutest of reasons. The video opens to show a pet cat in frame, looking quite intently at the printer which can be seen printing out the homework that has been done by its human.

The video has been posted on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingJerks that has over 5.5 million members. This particular video has been shared on the social media platform along with a caption that reads, “Coconut keeps stealing my homework off of the printer.”

Take a look at the cat video right here:

Shared around five days ago, this video has received over 5,200 upvotes on it already.

One wrote, “No, really. The cat ate my homework.” “Coconut is giving a very proud strut. Coconut saved you from the awful homework beast,” posted another individual. “I genuinely think that is the cutest little cat I've ever seen,” shared a third.