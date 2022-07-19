Pet chinchilla hides like a toy when landlord comes over. Watch cute video

Pets are an integral part of their human’s life. People who keep pets can’t stay without them. However, sometimes landlords do not allow their tenants to keep pets. In a hilarious yet adorable video posted on Instagram, a woman managed to hide her pet chinchilla when her landlord came over for a surprise inspection. The video may leave you laughing out loud.

The video was posted on the Instagram page phillychinchilly that belongs to a chinchilla named Phil that lives in Pennsylvania. “When my landlord is coming over for a surprise inspection and we aren’t allowed pets,” says a text insert on the video. The pet chinchilla is seen standing still next to a stuff toy of a mouse. It looks just like a toy after the woman placed a toy packaging on it. “I’ve always got my mommy’s back!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on June 20 and it has received more than 4.2 million views. It has also accumulated over 3.56 likes and prompted netizens to post various comments.

“It winked,” commented an Instagram user. “All fun and games until the landlord squeezes it,” wrote another. “One apartment we lived in didn’t allow pets, but I had 2 cats anyway. My landlord eventually caught on that we had cats and didn’t even care about it. We were able to stay no questions asked,” shared another individual.