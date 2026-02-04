Pet dog from Bengaluru lands on LinkedIn with a professional bio: 'Top dog at...'
A Bengaluru-based account grabbed attention after a Golden Retriever named Drogo joined LinkedIn.
LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has always been a place for people to showcase their skills, experience, and career achievements, but it has now opened doors for pets, too.
Recently, a Bengaluru-based account grabbed attention online for being adorable, creative, and very unconventional.
The account belongs to Drogo Mohanty, a Golden Retriever whose LinkedIn bio reads “Top dog at thePack.in.”
Drogo steals the spotlight:
His owner, Shobhit Mohanty, founder of thePack.in, a petcare education platform and community, created the profile as a fun way to highlight his work.
Drogo’s cute profile picture and clever approach have grabbed attention across LinkedIn.
Shobhit Mohanty has shared various pictures with his pet Drogo on Instagram, showing off their playful moments and highlighting the dog’s personality.
The posts give followers a glimpse into their bond and the fun side of pet ownership.
HT.com has reached out to Shobhit Mohanty for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Dog gets super excited as it returns to work after vacation
Check out the posts here:
Golden retriever joins as CHO:
A startup in Hyderabad went viral after it decided to make its office a bit more “paw-sitive” by appointing a golden retriever named Denver as its Chief Happiness Officer (CHO).
Rahul Arepaka, co-founder of Harvesting Robotics, introduced the new furry team member in a LinkedIn post, which quickly won the hearts of internet users.
The co-founder’s LinkedIn post got thousands of likes and hearts, and the comments were full of love and support for Denver and his new role.
Also Read: Hyderabad startup hires golden retriever as chief happiness officer: ‘He doesn’t code, just steals hearts’
Offices are now including pets to make the workplace more friendly and fun. Many companies have started welcoming animals as a way to reduce stress, boost morale, and create a happier environment for employees.
From dogs and cats to more unusual furry friends, workplaces are finding that a little companionship can go a long way in improving both well-being and productivity.