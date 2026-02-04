Pet dog from Bengaluru lands on LinkedIn with a professional bio: 'Top dog at...'

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has always been a place for people to showcase their skills, experience, and career achievements, but it has now opened doors for pets, too. The LinkedIn account belongs to Drogo Mohanty, a Golden Retriever. (@Drogo Mohanty/LinkedIn)

Recently, a Bengaluru-based account grabbed attention online for being adorable, creative, and very unconventional.

The account belongs to Drogo Mohanty, a Golden Retriever whose LinkedIn bio reads “Top dog at thePack.in.”

Drogo steals the spotlight: His owner, Shobhit Mohanty, founder of thePack.in, a petcare education platform and community, created the profile as a fun way to highlight his work.

Drogo’s cute profile picture and clever approach have grabbed attention across LinkedIn.

Shobhit Mohanty has shared various pictures with his pet Drogo on Instagram, showing off their playful moments and highlighting the dog’s personality.

The posts give followers a glimpse into their bond and the fun side of pet ownership.

HT.com has reached out to Shobhit Mohanty for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.