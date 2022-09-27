Pet mom records Golden Retriever hugging her everyday. Watch adorable video

The sweet moments that pets share with their pet parents often leave people smiling. One such video was recently posted online and since being shared, it has won people over. The video captures a Golden Retriever hugging her pet mom daily. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you happy too.

“Who needs extra hugs today? Sparty gives the best hugs,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video shows how the dog calmly comes to its pet mom to give her warm hugs. The video is shared on the Instagram page goldie.swag that is dedicated to a few Golden Retriever siblings.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered close to 2,800 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“The cutest hugs,” posted an Instagram user. “Not me crying,” expressed another. “Aww how cute. Are they doing this for free or do you give them food after hugging?” asked a third. To which, the original poster replied, “Sparty does this for free, he enjoys hug time too and will stay like this for a few minutes.” A fourth Instagram user wrote, “What a good boy! I want one!”