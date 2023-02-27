Pet mom reunites with her cat that went missing nine years ago

Pets are a part of the family for pet parents and it is always heartbreaking when they go missing. Though the pet parents never give up on the hope of getting them back, the chances of them returning in reality are often slim. However, in a happy turn of events, a pet mom got the opportunity to reunite with her pet cat after it went missing for nine years. Their tale of reunion has left people emotional and may have the same effect on you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Henrico Police took to their official Instagram page to share the video. “No longer a stray! After missing for 9 years – yes, you read that correctly - and assumed gone forever, Piper the cat is back at home with her owner!” they wrote. “On February 21, 2023, Henrico County Police’s Animal Protection Unit got a call from a resident about a stray cat that would not leave their porch. An Animal Protection Officer responded and brought the cat to our shelter. She was scanned for a microchip, and it turned out that she had one! After calling around to area veterinarians and doing some investigative work, they were able to track down the owner and gave them a call!” they added. In the next few lines, they talked about how the pet mom reacted to getting the call about her missing cat. “She found it hard to believe at first, but confirmed Piper had been missing for 9 years, and was excited to hear the news. After searching for so long, the owner eventually marked her as deceased with the microchip company. However, Piper clearly had other plans! While this white-gloved feline has had some time to herself, we sure are glad to see Piper back with her owner!” they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department ended their post with a reminder for everyone to get microchips implanted in their pets. They also added two images of the cat with her pet mom.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated several likes and comments from people. “What a beautiful story. We should never give up the search for our missing animals,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love pets, especially cats,” expressed another. A few reacted with heart emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON