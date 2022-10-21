Pet mom uses pumpkin and makhana to make special Diwali treat for dog. Watch

Diwali is almost here and people have already started preparations for the festival. There are also videos shared on social media platforms that give a glimpse into the different preparations. Amid those, a post involving a pet mom and her special ladoo recipe for her pet baby is winning hearts on Instagram.

The video is posted on the Instagram page triplesundae. While sharing the video, the pet mom also wrote a detailed caption about how she made the dish so that her dog can enjoy sweets without any issues during Diwali.

“DIWALI LADOO Recipe {Save for later}. Baby has his own Diwali ke Laddoo and not wants your boring mithai,” she wrote along with the video. In the next few lines, she shared about the recipe.

“Save this recipe & make for your furries this Diwali. Boil some pumpkin and drain out the water. Take some on your palm and flatten it. Keep a foxnut/makhana in the centre, wrap the flattened pumpkin around it and make a laddoo. Sprinkle on it some grated coconut and garnish with some coconut or rose petal. (I used insecticide free petals from my garden). Healthy. Grain free. Sugar free,” she added.

“PORTION CONTROL is key! This is a snack, not a meal. Serve in moderation. You know you [pet babies] the best, so SWITCH ingredients as per what works best for them. When in doubt, consult a pet nutritionist,” she also explained.

Take a look at the video that shows her making the dish and her dog enjoying it:

The video was posted 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6,900 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered over 770 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Wow nice recipe,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yumm,” expressed another. “You're the sweetest mom,” shared a third. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

